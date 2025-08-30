WATCH: Officers say driver twice over legal limit in Airport Way barrier crash

Seattle police cited a Kent man for driving under the influence after his truck crashed into a barrier and damaged a bike lane late Thursday night, according to the department.

Officers were called to the area of Airport Way South and South Lucile Street at 10:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 after reports of a white Chevrolet Silverado hitting a barrier and blocking a southbound bike lane.

Initial 911 reports indicated the driver was outside the vehicle and not injured.

A passerby later told dispatchers the man appeared intoxicated.

The truck, a 2020 Silverado, had no visible license plates and had struck the recently built bike lane on a nearby bridge, damaging east-side barriers along the connector, according to police.

The driver, a 34-year-old Kent resident, was the only occupant in the truck.

Officers conducted field sobriety tests at the scene and said they observed signs of impairment.

Police arrested him and took him to the South Precinct for a breath alcohol analysis.

Investigators said his breath test showed more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

His truck was towed from the scene with significant damage and impounded by Lincoln Towing.

Because this was his first DUI offense, officers used their discretion to issue a criminal citation instead of booking him into jail.

He was released from custody after being cited.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

