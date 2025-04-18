WATCH: Chopper rescues injured hiker on Mailbox Peak

NORTH BEND, Wash. — On April 17, a woman who was injured while hiking on Mailbox Peak called 911 to get assistance in coming back down.

It’s unclear how far up the trail the hiker was or what her injuries were, but the King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support responded to aid.

They were able to fly over the woman, have a crew member drop down, help her suit up, and lift her into the helicopter.

She was flown to Bandera State Airport in the Snoqualmie Valley where she was then taken to a hospital.

Mailbox Peak is a popular hike in the North Bend area-- it’s about 9.5 miles roundtrip and steep, with an elevation gain of about 4,000 feet. At the top is the infamous mailbox, placed there around 1960.

©2025 Cox Media Group