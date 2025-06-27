WATCH: Body camera video released of Lake Union boat fire in Seattle

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) just released their body-worn video from this week’s boat fire on Lake Union:

The video shows officers going from boat to boat at the covered marina on Westlake Avenue North, making sure everyone evacuated.

The fire happened on Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m.

The SPD Harbor Unit team members said they heard an explosion and went to investigate.

When they saw smoke rising from the area, they grabbed their gear and drove a department boat towards it.

When they arrived, they found a 34-foot Tollycraft boat engulfed in flames, with parts of the marina roof also on fire.

Harbor officers quickly used a handline hose connected to the vessel’s deck pump, drawing water from Lake Union to attack the flames.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived quickly and got in on the action.

Police say no one was on board the boat. When they reached out to the owner, he said he hadn’t been experiencing any issues with it – but said he did have a propane tank and battery aboard.

The boat was a total loss and later sank from the fire damage.

