WATCH: Apologetic driver tries to outrun Piece County deputies

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A remorseful driver was caught on camera trying to apologize her way out of an arrest in Pierce County.

The sheriff’s office released body-worn camera footage of the incident on Friday.

Deputies say that just past midnight on March 6, they saw a white sedan speed past them on Canyon Road.

When they tried to pull the car over, deputies said the driver sped up, reaching nearly 100 miles per hour as she tried to outrun law enforcement.

Deputies used stop sticks to pull the car to a halt.

The body-worn camera video shows the driver hopping out of the car and trying to run away, but she didn’t get far.

Deputies caught up with the woman, and as they put handcuffs on her, she was heard saying, “I’m sorry! I am so sorry.” She apologized more than seven times.

“Okay, enough,” a deputy said to her.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was driving on a suspended license, and there were several previous cases of eluding law enforcement connected to her license plate.

©2025 Cox Media Group