Washington’s toll expansion is hitting overdrive

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington’s toll system is undergoing a major transformation over the next few years, and Sully is here to take you through some of the changes.

You’ve seen the new toll signs going up on I-5 in SeaTac, along SR 167, and soon over I-405 between Bellevue and Renton. The state is streamlining the system and making it uniform, especially when it comes to express toll lanes.

It’s expected that the expansion of the 405 express toll lanes will go active next year. People going between Renton and Bellevue will need a flex pass to make sure they can declare HOV status if they have enough people in their cars. The flex pass will then be needed on SR 167 north from Sumner to Renton to declare HOV status. SR 167 south will eventually see the same thing.

Washington’s toll expansion will hit SR 509 in a few months

But happening this year, in just a few months, the newest tolls go into effect on the first mile of the SR 509 expressway from I-5 in Sea-Tac. This is part of the Gateway Project. Those tolls are expected to go active around October, though the freeway will open on Saturday.

Just last week, the Washington State Transportation Commission set the rates for that corridor. It will vary between $1.20 to $2.40, depending on the time of day.

Those tolls will eventually be added to the entire corridor, connecting I-5 to 188th in Burien, once it is completed.

The commission also set the tolls for the 509/167 extension between the Port of Tacoma and Puyallup. SR 167 west of I-5 to SR 509 in Tacoma will be $1, no matter the time of day. That is set to go active in December of 2026.

The tolls east of I-5 to Puyallup will vary between $1 to $3, depending on the time of day. Those tolls are expected to go active in 2029.

These tolls will also vary depending on the size of your rig. A semi driver could end up spending up to $9, based on the time of day. The more axles you have, the more you pay, including cars just towing a trailer.

