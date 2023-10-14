Washington’s Mexam NW Festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, ending Oct. 15

Western Washington’s Mexam NW Festival 2023 has been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends October 15.

This will be the festival’s seventh year.

“The festival is not only a showcase for the voices of the Mexican community but is also an invitation to the community at large to enjoy the vibrant celebration of Mexican culture that is present in the Pacific Northwest,” said the festival’s website.

On Saturday, there was a Dia de los Muertos Concert at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.

Still to come on Saturday is Festival Latinx at the Tacoma Armory from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free event.

On Sunday, there will be a Cedar River Salmon Journey at Cedar River in Renton from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. You can RSVP here.

Mexam NW Festival encompasses a range of local Seattle brands. One even being sponsor D’Cortés, Seattle’s first ever locally owned ultra-premium tequila brand.

“Organized by the Mexican consulate in Seattle, Mexam is a testament to the vibrant and rich culture that the Mexican diaspora brings to the Pacific Northwest,” said D’Cortés founder Roque Cortes.

The festival also features local artists in Pioneer Square.

“By reclaiming the unused space in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood and transforming it into a visual tribute to diversity and creativity, we are fostering the vibrant essence of Latin culture,” said the festival’s website. “Our goal is to inspire an artistic renaissance that sparks imagination, encourages dialogue, promotes inclusivity, and rekindles a sense of community.”

















