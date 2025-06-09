Washington’s gas price gap: Find out if you’re paying the most

WASHINGTON — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.

Washington residents are paying nearly 40% more per gallon of gasoline compared to the rest of the country.

AAA provided an updated database listing the best and worst counties in Washington to fill up your tank.

Washington counties’ gas prices

As of June 8, Washington held the third-highest price per gallon of gas in the country, and AAA detailed each county that contributed to Washington’s ranking.

The worst counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

San Juan, $5.275

Wahkiakum, $4.798

Pacific, $4.723

King, $4.657

Jefferson, $4.647

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $3.735

Spokane, $3.873

Pend Oreille, $3.996

Ferry, $3.999

Benton, $4.052

Washington had an average of $4.37 per gallon of gas, and the AAA national average was $3.13.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

