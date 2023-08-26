Washington will receive $23 million to combat the fentanyl crisis and improve mental health

SEATTLE — Various Washington communities will receive parts of a $23 million grant from the Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) as announced by U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell on Friday.
Fentanyl overdoses kill more Washingtonians than firearms or car accidents. Recent data released by the Center for Disease Control shows that Washington had the highest drug use increase among U.S. states between 2022 and 2023. This was an increase of 25.39%.
A total of 13 grants were awarded to various Washington state entities. The money went to support programs in the State of Washington in the form of 12 separate grants. The final grant was awarded to Washington State University for an international public health program.
According to the DHHS, the money will provide more resources to help combat the surging rates of drug overdoses while improving mental health treatment options. These resources include new ways to monitor overdose data, improve health disparities between communities, and increase harm reduction services.
Sen. Cantwell has been hosting roundtable discussions about the fentanyl crisis across Washington. On Wednesday, Cantwell spoke in Tulalip at the National Tribal Opioid Summit. Throughout August, Cantwell has hosted roundtables in Walla Walla, Port Angeles and Vancouver, WA.
“As I travel the state listening to Washingtonians on the front lines of the fentanyl crisis, one thing has been loud and clear -- our communities need more resources to tackle substance abuse and drug overdose,” said Cantwell. “The grants announced today will support direct action in King and Snohomish Counties to address the overdose crisis, and aim to improve mental health care provided by the Yakama Tribe and the Seattle Indian Health Board.”
Both the Seattle Indian Health Board and Yakama Nation are also receiving grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to support mental health in their communities.
All grants are listed below:
GRANTS TO SUPPORT GOVERNMENT / NON-PROFIT AGENCIES
King County - $3,075,000
Addressing the Overdose Crisis in King County with a Commitment to Health Equity, Partnership, and a Data-to-action Framework
Yakama Nation - $970,000
Yakama Nation School-based Trauma-Informed Support Services and Mental Health
Snohomish County - $889,476
Snohomish County Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) Community Response
Seattle Indian Health Board - $400,000
Suicide Prevention Infrastructure for Seattle’s Urban American Indians & Alaska Natives
Washington State Department of Health - $4,193,955
Washington Overdose Data to Action States
Washington State Health Care Authority - $1,361,811
Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) Center for Mental Health Block Grants
GRANTS TO SUPPORT RESEARCH
Allen Institute - $6,132,469
BRAIN CONNECTS: Center for a Pipeline of High Throughput Integrated Volumetric Electron Microscopy for Whole Mouse Brain Connectomics
Seattle Children’s Hospital - $4,259,296
- Enhanced Surveillance to Assess Vaccine-Preventable Enteric and Respiratory Virus Illnesses - $2,749,994
- Mediators and Modifiers of Prenatal Environmental Exposures and Child Neurodevelopment: DNA Methylation, Prenatal Diet, and Cognitive Stimulation (MEND) - $1,509,302
University of Washington - $1,820,573
- Understanding Health Inequities at the Intersection of the HIV and Substance Use Epidemics Across Racial/Ethnic and Other Underserved Populations - $738,902
- Development Of A Behavioral Economic Intervention With Personalized Resource Allocation Feedback to Reduce Young Adult Alcohol Misuse - $670,597
- Engineered Tissue Arrays to Streamline Deimmunized DMD Gene Therapy Vectors - $411,074
