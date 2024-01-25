Washington voters warned of robocalls with President Joe Biden deepfakes

Washington state voters are being warned to be aware of deepfakes after robocalls simulating President Joe Biden’s voice were reported in New Hampshire.

The fake phone calls sound like Biden speaking negatively about the presidential primary.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, a deepfake is a “video, photo, or audio recording that seems real but has been manipulated with artificial intelligence technologies,” according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

A recording of the call reviewed by the Associated Press generates a voice similar to Biden’s and employs his often-used phrase, “What a bunch of malarkey.” It then tells the listener to “save your vote for the November election” instead of participating in Tuesday’s state Presidential Primary.

Legislation requested by Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs outlawed deepfake political campaign advertising in Washington.

The FCC advises people who receive suspicious calls to:

1. Not answer from an unknown number.

2. Be aware that calls can appear to be from a local number even if they are a scam.

3. Do not provide personal or financial information to unknown callers.

4. Know that legitimate callers will not normally use pressure tactics or demand a payment.

5. Only contact your bank using the contact info from their website, or bill.

6. Talk to friends and family who may be targets about how to protect themselves.

7. File a complaint with the FCC at www.fcc.gov/complaints.

8. Contact law enforcement if you have been involved in a scam.

