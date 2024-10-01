Washington volunteers help with Hurricane Helene recovery

Throughout the country, people are seeing images from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and jumping into action.

In just the last few days, the Red Cross sent 20 people from Western Washington, asking them to go to disaster zones and serve.

“We just have to be flexible and go wherever the need is,” says Larry Bleich, a volunteer from Gig Harbor.

Communities need help, so Bleich answered the call. He’s been a Red Cross volunteer for nine years. He’s helped most recently with the fires in Maui, as well as in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

“We’re going to do anything and everything we can to make sure that they’re safe, first and foremost, that they’re fed, and that we can get them back on their feet as soon as possible,” says Bleich about the work still ahead.

He hopped on a plane from Washington this weekend and is now in North Carolina. He’s working to connect people with food, shelter, and information, as power remains out to millions.

“The people are so resilient. They keep coming out of these scenarios stronger. And as a volunteer, I come out of it stronger, even though it’s very impactful and emotional,” says Bleich.

For those in Washington, eager to help, there are several ways to do so. Organizations like the Red Cross are looking for volunteers, monetary donations, and blood donations.

©2024 Cox Media Group