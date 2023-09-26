Washington takes 14 wins at Great American Beer Festival!

Washington took home 14 wins at the Great American Beer Festival!

The festival was hosted in Denver, Colorado last Thursday to Saturday.

Washington received three gold medals:

‘Cuppa Joe Coffee Brown Ale’ from Kulshan Brewing Co. in Bellingham in the coffee beer category.

‘It Came From The Haze’ from Ghostfish Brewing Co. in Seattle in the gluten-free beer category.

‘Only Good Vibes’ from Halcyon Brewing Co. in Seattle in the session India pale ale category.

Our state also took home seven silver medals, and four bronze medals.

There were a total of 101 categories ranging from chili beer to pumpkin beer, to smoke beer.

California, Oregon, Colorado, Texas, Ohio, and Tennessee were other top contenders. For a full list of winners, go here.

