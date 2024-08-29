Washington State Superintendent encourages restricting cellphone use in classrooms

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is encouraging schools to restrict the use of cell phones in classrooms.

In guidance sent out Wednesday, he urged districts to talk to their communities about how to minimize the use of smart devices by the start of the 2025-26 school year.

“Reducing the use of cell phones in class improves concentration and learning, improves mental and physical health, and reduces pressures caused by social media,” said Reykdal in the guidance document.

The document also noted that uniform school-wide policies that limit cell phone access during instructional time will create ongoing and consistent expectations for students, staff, and families.

According to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, social media by young people is up to 95% for students between the ages of 13 and 17.

Dr. Murthy says his research shows a relationship between social media use and poor sleep quality, reduced sleep duration, sleep difficulties, and depression among youth.

According to the Washington State Superintendent’s office, several school districts have already implemented policies limiting the use of cell phones and other smart devices.

Some districts allow devices to be used between classes or during lunch, while others allow devices to be used only before or after school.

Some school districts have landed on creative solutions like storing phones in locking pouches during class and allowing students to keep their phones in their possession without being able to access them.

Relatively few school districts have policies that clearly state where and how phones should be stored when not in use.

