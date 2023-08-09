Washington State Patrol seeks witnesses to I-5 shooting in King County

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses to a shooting that happened during a traffic stop last month.

At about 12:30 a.m. on July 18, troopers had made a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 5, north of South 272nd Street in Kent.

Troopers saw two cars speeding toward them and saw the people in both cars firing guns at each other.

The cars are described as a white SUV and a black sedan. They were believed to have exited at South 272nd Street.

A tow truck that was in the area was hit by two bullets. There were no injuries.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Hanson with the Washington State Patrol at Tim.Hanson@wsp.wa.gov.

