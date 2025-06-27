Local

Washington State Patrol respond to serious-injury collision along I-90

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover serious injury collision along eastbound I-90 near Ellensburg on Thursday afternoon.

According to WSP, both lanes of travel were still open to traffic, but there was a slowdown.

Drivers were asked to be cautious when traveling through the area.

