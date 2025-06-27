Washington State Patrol respond to serious-injury collision along I-90

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover serious injury collision along eastbound I-90 near Ellensburg on Thursday afternoon.

According to WSP, both lanes of travel were still open to traffic, but there was a slowdown.

Drivers were asked to be cautious when traveling through the area.

Troopers are currently on scene of a one vehicle rollover serious injury collision located eastbound on I90 near MP129. Both lanes of travel are currently open but there is a slowdown. Please be cautious when traveling through the area. I will update when the crash is clear. pic.twitter.com/u85RodTaOm — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) June 27, 2025

