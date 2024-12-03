Washington State Patrol investigates three suspected DUI crashes in one night

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to three crashes involving suspected impaired drivers late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

The first incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. on SR 520 near 84th Avenue. A vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes struck another car head-on. The driver of the second vehicle had to be extricated and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The wrong-way driver was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault due to suspected impairment.

An hour later, at approximately 1:20 a.m., a second wrong-way collision occurred in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Rainier Avenue. A vehicle driving eastbound collided with another vehicle traveling in the correct direction.

The victim suffered broken ribs, upgrading the case to a vehicular assault investigation. The causing driver was arrested for DUI.

Earlier that night, at 11:40 p.m., WSP responded to a fatal crash on southbound I-5 near the King-Pierce county line. A vehicle traveling at a high speed struck another car, killing its driver.

The suspect in the causing vehicle was arrested for vehicular homicide, with impairment believed to be a factor.

“These tragic crimes were completely preventable,” WSP said in a statement, emphasizing the importance of driving sober, particularly during the holiday season.

The investigations into all three incidents are ongoing, and authorities are urging drivers to make responsible choices to avoid further preventable collisions.

©2024 Cox Media Group