Washington State Ferry crew member recounts canoe rescue

A Washington State Ferry crew member wrote his firsthand account of the rescue of two young canoeists near Blake Island last week.

Second Mate James Kuijper was on a westbound trip to Bremerton aboard the Walla Walla last Friday, June 13, around 8:30 p.m., when the ferry boat received a radio call from the U.S. Coast Guard, asking for the crew’s help rescuing people from a flipped canoe.

According to Kuijper, a rescue boat with two crew members was launched with the help of engine room oilers and deckhands.

“The young men were swiftly and skillfully pulled from the cold water,” wrote Kuijper. “Once back on board, they were bundled up again in firefighter gear. We placed hot packs next to their bodies to raise their core temperatures. They kept shivering uncontrollably until emergency medical services took them ashore in Bremerton. They were awake, responsive and thankful – though a bit embarrassed."

Throughout the rescue, Kuijper details a swift and coordinated plan and effort involving multiple crew members and leaders, as well as help from ferry passengers.

“Two passengers helped by offering hot chocolate and snacks from the galley. I want to thank them and also recognize the great support we got from several medical volunteers. These included five doctors, a nurse practitioner, a nurse and some therapists who all helped treat the patients,” he wrote.

Kuijper says this was their third rescue this season, highlighting the teamwork and training that led to this positive outcome.

