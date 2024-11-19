Washington State Ferries warns of bumpy ride & delays for high winds

SEATTLE, Wash. — A warning for ferry passengers: be prepared for a bumpy ride! The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds throughout the region that could impact this evening’s commute as well as tomorrow morning.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) says there’s a chance some boats could be delayed or canceled depending on the conditions.

“Safety is our number one priority, and there could be changes that affect the route schedules,” WSF said in an alert.

With stronger winds in the north, WSF expects the Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes to be most impacted.

The remaining routes can expect a bumpy ride because of choppy waters. To better stabilize vessels, WSF says it may load them to full vehicle capacity and operate at slower speeds.

WSF will closely monitor the conditions and provide updates here.









