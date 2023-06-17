Washington State Ferries start summer sailing schedule Sunday

Washington State Ferries will start its summer sailing schedule on Sunday, June 17.

Changes include late-night service for the #2 boat on the Mukilteo Clinton route. And there’s an extra roundtrip overnight Friday into Saturday on the Edmonds Kingston run.

Also, passengers on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route will want to look at modifications to the daily 4-boat service.

Good morning! Our summer sailing schedule starts Sunday, 6/18. The change in season will bring modifications to our daily 4-boat timetables on our #Anacortes/#SanJuanIslands route.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/bA5YctG3tZ — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) June 16, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group