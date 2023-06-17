Local

Washington State Ferries start summer sailing schedule Sunday

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(KIRO 7 News)

Washington State Ferries will start its summer sailing schedule on Sunday, June 17.

Changes include late-night service for the #2 boat on the Mukilteo Clinton route. And there’s an extra roundtrip overnight Friday into Saturday on the Edmonds Kingston run.

Also, passengers on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route will want to look at modifications to the daily 4-boat service.


