Washington Spring Fair starts Thursday

PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s almost time for an annual tradition in Pierce County.

The Washington State Spring Fair begins on Thursday at the Puyallup fairgrounds.

The fair will run from April 10 to 13 and 17 to 20.

This year, crowds can learn about prehistoric times in an exhibit about dinosaurs, check out the slamfest derby, watch monster trucks race each other, and shop the NW Artisan Market.

General admission for weekdays is $14 per person, and $12 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under the age of 5 are free.

Anyone 18 and younger will get free admission on Thursdays.

This is the 35th year of the Washington State Spring Fair.









