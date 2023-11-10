Washington Rep. Derek Kilmer not seeking reelection after a decade in Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative and Port Angeles native Derek Kilmer has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

The news was announced in a Thursday press release.

Kilmer says he’s leaving office to spend more time with his family.

“As nourishing as this job has been, it has come with profound costs to my family,” said Kilmer. “Every theatrical performance and musical recital I missed. Every family dinner that I wasn’t there for. The distance I felt from my family for months after the events of January 6.”

Kilmer served for eight years in the Washington State Legislature before being elected to Congress in 2012.

Even though Kilmer plans on leaving he says there is still work to be done until his term officially ends.

