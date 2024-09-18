Washington receives $300,000 for landslide research and prevention

Washington is receiving nearly $300,000 from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to research landslides and find ways to prevent them.

This funding was made possible through the National Landslide Preparedness Act.

The legislation was pursued by most members of Washington’s congressional delegation following the deadly landslide that took place in Oso, killing 43 people in 2014.

The act was signed into law in January 2021.

According to Representative Suzan DelBene’s office, the money will help improve landslide hazard maps, strengthen early warning systems, and enhance community resilience to landslides.

The USGS says between 25 and 50 people are killed by landslides each year in the U.S.

“As people move into new areas of hilly or mountainous terrain, it is important to understand the nature of their potential exposure to landslide hazards, and how cities, towns, and counties can plan for land-use, engineering of new construction and infrastructure which will reduce the costs of living with landslides,” the USGS says on its website.

The National Landslide Preparedness Act is set to expire at the end of September 2024.

However, the House passed a reauthorization bill in April 2024 and it is awaiting action in the Senate.

