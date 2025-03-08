Washington ranks third-lowest in U.S. for mileage per vehicle

A recent study has revealed that Washington ranks third-lowest in the country for miles driven per registered vehicle, with an average of just 7,464 miles in 2022.

The analysis is based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Federal Highway Administration, which looked at key metrics such as vehicles registered, miles driven, and fuel consumption across America. It was compiled by Jason Stone Injury Lawyers.

Washington’s Low Average Mileage

Washington has a surprisingly low average mileage despite its large population. This is being attributed to the efficiency of Seattle’s public transportation system.

Montana has the lowest average miles driven per vehicle, with just 6,008 miles in 2022. This is because the state is mostly rural, where commuting distances are short and fewer vehicles are used daily. South Dakota comes in second with 7,453 miles per vehicle. This low average also reflects shorter commuting distances or a higher number of vehicles per household.

While Washington’s mileage isn’t the lowest, factors like public transportation, the environment, and lifestyle choices affect how often people use their cars. In states with larger cities or less public transit, people tend to drive more.

As car ownership and environmental concerns continue to influence travel habits, these levels are likely to change as cities improve transportation and infrastructure.





