Washington Little Leaguers return to action today in win-or-go-home matchup

The Bonney Lake/Sumner Little Leaguers continue to represent Washington and the Northwest region today in the Little League World Series (LLWS).

After a first-round loss, the Northwest all-stars have been tasked with slugging their way through the losers’ bracket, and play their next game today on ESPN at 4 p.m. against the Metro Region team from Connecticut.

Washington v. Connecticut on ESPN

Washington fired from all cylinders in the Northwest regional tournament, scoring 43 runs in their three games ahead of the LLWS. Washington’s run production has cooled off since stepping on the historic Howard J. Lamade field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, having scored only six runs in their first two games.

The Fairfield, Connecticut All-Stars representing the Metro Region have put on a masterclass pitching performance in the LLWS. The Metro team held Southwest (Texas) scoreless in their first game of the tournament, notching a 1-0 victory on Wednesday.

Pitcher Luca Pellegrini took a perfect game into the fourth inning, retiring the first nine batters he faced, and stacked up 11 strikeouts. Washington will have a tough test if Pellegrini is back on the mound today as both teams face off in a win-or-go-home matchup.

If Washington grabs a win today, the Bonney Lake/Sumner team will play on Wednesday in the fourth round of the LLWS. Washington currently needs four consecutive wins to reach the LLWS championship game and battle the winner of the International bracket.

The boys from Bonney Lake lost in the opening round of the LLWS, falling 5-3 to the Mountain Region (Las Vegas).

The Northwest all-stars turned things around in their second game of the double elimination tournament, handing the New England Region (Massachusetts) a 3-2 nail-biting loss.

Bonney Lake opened up the scoring early with a single from Colton Audette that scored Mason Woods from second base in the bottom of the first.

Massachusetts clawed back in the second with two runs to take the lead. Washington took the lead right back with a Cole Sehlin single to tie the game in the second that scored Asher Monson, and Atley Eager scored on a wild pitch to make the score 3-2.

The early scoring came to a standstill after the second inning, with Washington riding out their one-run lead all the way to victory over Massachusetts.

