Washington Health Care Authority anticipates layoffs amid funding uncertainty

Staff at the Washington Health Care Authority (HCA) are bracing for layoffs amid persistent funding difficulties.

In a recent email to staff, Interim Director MaryAnne Lindeblad confirmed that job cuts are part of the plan moving forward, according to The Spokesman Review.

The HCA, which manages Apple Health (Medicaid) and public employee health benefits, serves approximately 2.7 million residents and employs roughly 1,900 people.

A spokesperson declined to comment on whether the layoffs stem from state budget cuts or changes in federal Medicaid funding. Ryan Moran, set to take over as HCA director on Aug. 18, was reportedly not involved in the announcement.

“A reduction in force at HCA is deeply difficult news for employees and the communities we serve,” said Katie Pope, deputy chief communications director, in an email to The Spokesman Review. “We are working to responsibly manage limited resources while continuing to meet our legal and programmatic commitments to Washington residents.”

The Department of Health has already laid off 44 employees, and more reductions are expected across the state government due to unfilled positions and budget shortfalls.

The Washington Federation of State Employees stated it has not received formal layoff notices, as required by labor agreements.

