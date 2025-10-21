Washington General Election 2025: What you need to know

The November Election is around the corner, and KIRO 7 wants to make sure you’re prepared.

Important dates

October 17 – This is the start of the voting period and the deadline for counties to mail out ballots to registered voters.

October 27 – This is the last day for online and mailed registrations or updates to be received.

October 28 – The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing your filled-out ballot back at least one week before Election Day.

November 4 – Election Day

Vote in-person by 8 p.m.

Official ballot drop boxes are open until 8 p.m.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by today

Voters in WA

As of October 1, the Washington Secretary of State says there are 5,082,306 active voters in Washington.

How do I register to vote?

There are three ways to register:

Online - Go to VoteWA.gov to fill out your information. You’ll need your Washington State Driver’s License or ID.

By mail - Go to sos.wa.gov/elections/voters to print out a paper form. Mails it to your county elections office.

In person - Visit your county elections office during business hours and they’ll walk you through the process.

2025 Voter’s Pamphlet

A printed regional edition is delivered to each residence in Washington. If you lost yours, don’t worry. There are digital copies available here.

Where do I drop off my ballot?

Many drop boxes are open 24/7 during the voting period. They close promptly at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

554 drop boxes are available for the 2025 General Election. Unsure where to go? Click here for a map of drop boxes and voting centers near you. For a list of addresses and directions, click here.

It’s important to note that in Washington, the election is mail-in only, though counties provide accessible voting centers for people who need assistance.

Also, ballots have prepaid postage, so don’t worry about adding a stamp.

Can I track my ballot?

Yes. If you’re worried about your ballot making it to its destination, you can track the status online.

Go to the state’s voting information site at votewa.gov. Enter your name and birthdate. On the left side, you should see an option to check “Ballot Status.” Click on that, and it should tell you where your ballot is.

What’s on the ballot?

There are 2,978 races on the November ballot for 2025:

1,067 city positions

722 school district positions

543 other local

444 fire district positions

127 hospital district positions

64 county positions

9 legislative positions

2 judicial positions

There are 158 ballot measures:

50 city

24 fire district

23 school district

18 county

17 park district

15 other local

8 hospital district

2 library

1 statewide

To view the specifics for each race, click here and then choose the county you’re interested in learning about.

