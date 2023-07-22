Washington drivers urged to buckle up after latest fatal crashes report

Washington State Patrol is urging drivers and passengers to buckle up!

This comes after troopers said that about one-third of occupants in fatal crashes, last year were not wearing seatbelts.

“We just feel like every one of these is preventable,” Trooper Rick Johnson said.

He said that so far in 2023 troopers have issued more than 1,700 citations for seatbelt infractions. In 2022, that number was just above 1,900 for the whole year.

“No matter what type of collision you’re in a seatbelt is going to keep you safer and prevent injury and possibly worse,” he said. “It’s something we want to make perfectly clear that we’re going to be out there enforcing that restraint law because it’s something that does save lives.”

