Want to ride along with a cop? Apply for Renton PD’s Community Police Academy

RENTON, Wash. — If you’re interested in learning more about how a local police department operates and want to ride along with an officer, this program might be for you.

The Renton Police Department is now accepting applications for its Community Police Academy.

It’s a seven-week course to educate community members about the department’s practices and operations.

It also helps improve community relations with officers and allows those who participate to give their feedback.

Those who want to participate must commit to attending six of the seven classes.

While you don’t have to live in Renton to apply, priority is given to those who live or work in the city.

Courses will be held at Renton City Hall on Tuesdays from Apr. 23 through Jun. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Applications are due March 15.

Topics and experiences include:

Patrol operation.

Traffic & animal control.

Use of force.

Special Enforcement Team.

SWAT.

911 & police response.

Police ride along (background check required).

Firearms training simulations.

Mock scenes.

Drones.

Graduation ceremony.

If you have questions, contact the Renton Police Communications & Community Engagement Coordinator Stephanie Hynes by emailing shynes@rentonwa.gov or calling 425-430-7519.

©2024 Cox Media Group