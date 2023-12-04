Want to give back during the holidays? Beware of these scams

With the holiday season underway, we’re focusing all week on ways you can give back.

Many charities and nonprofits are relying on donations this month, which means there are a lot of opportunities for scammers.

The worst — and most common — scam is phishing.

It’s when you click a link in an email or text, or open an attachment that allows a hacker to take over your phone or computer. However, phone calls are still common, too.

The bottom line is that giving up any personal information could cause you a world of trouble, especially in our world of advancing technology.

“Once they steal that, they’ll go and basically they have these programs that can automatically try your credentials across thousands of other, of other websites, including banking websites and things like that,” said Lookout Director of Global Security Campaigns, Hank Schless.

If you want to donate to a charity, make sure it’s a legitimate one by going to the BBB website or by finding a charity’s standing with the IRS.

If you can, write a check. The Federal Trade Commission says a charity asking for cash or gift cards could be a sign of a scam.

You might be able to get money back if you use a credit card, but it’s not a guarantee.

Lastly, you need be careful about phone calls with the rise of artificial intelligence, or AI. Don’t answer unknown numbers, and if someone is claiming to be a family member, hang up and call that family member back on your phone.

Remember, scammers can call you with fake numbers that mimic the ones you know.

And of course, never give personal information over the phone without verifying who’s on the other line.

