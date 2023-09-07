Walmart to pay more than $60M to Washington for its role in opioid epidemic

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington will soon have more than $60 million to fight the fentanyl epidemic across the state.

In the next three months, Walmart will pay $62.6 million to the state after Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson investigated the retailer for its part in fueling the opioid epidemic as a pharmacy.

The money will be distributed equally between state and local governments.

The money is part of $1.1 billion the AG’s Office has recovered from 11 companies. Under the resolution, the funds must be used to battle the opioid epidemic.

The state Attorney General’s Office has trials upcoming against an opioid manufacturer and pharmacies it says played a part in the epidemic.

“This is real money that funds real resources that will save lives,” Ferguson said. “But I am not done here. My office still litigates active cases, which we will use to hold all companies that fueled the opioid epidemic accountable. My team is working to bring even more money and resources back to affected Washington communities.”

Here is a list of the top five counties receiving the most money from the resolutions so far.

King County, $112.5 million

Pierce County, $52 million

Snohomish County, $51 million

Spokane County, $38.3 million

Clark County, $29.3 million

“As part of its resolution, Walmart will tightly monitor opioid prescriptions and prevent patients from seeking multiple prescriptions. Washington state’s money comes from an overall $3.1 billion multistate resolution with Walmart,” a news release from the AG’s Office said.

