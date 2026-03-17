Walla Walla ferry crew rescues people clinging to capsized sailboat

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The crew of the Walla Walla ferry became first responders Monday afternoon.

The Walla Walla was approaching the Kingston Ferry Terminal just after 1 p.m. when crew members spotted a capsized sailboat and people clinging to the boat.

The crew immediately slowed and launched a rescue boat.

“Indeed, they did need some assistance, and we helped tow their sailboat back into the nearby marina,” Justin Fujioka, a spokesperson for the Washington State Ferries, said.

An unknown number of people were rescued from the water. No injuries were reported.

“This is something our crews train for all the time, and this happens at least a couple times a month, where we do end up rescuing people who need our help,” Fujioko said.

The unexpected rescue put the Walla Walla behind schedule, but the ferry was able to quickly make up the lost time.

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