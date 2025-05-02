WA weekend roundup: Extended tulip season, sports spectacles, free comics

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Fresh off the warmest day of the year, get ready to roll into a weekend full of fun here in the Pacific Northwest.

This Saturday is a big day for comic book fans — it’s Free Comic Book Day. That means you can head to local comic book shops and check out a free comic from the worlds of Marvel, DC, Transformers, Godzilla, Street Fighter, and plenty more. On this website, there is a store locator to find out which shop near you has not only free comics but special events too.

Staying in the world of pop culture, May the 4th be with you. The Star Wars celebration of May 4 falls on Sunday this year. At the Museum of Flight, you can find a ton of family fun centered around a galaxy far, far away. Here, you can train in the world of lightsabers while also watching the pros show off their skills. There will be LEGO displays, an R2D2 builders club, face painting and of course cosplay. Those who show up in costume can get $3 off their admission.

If you want to get out on the water and see local rowers take on Indiana University AND the New Zealand National Team, find a spot along the Waterside Trail, the Montlake Cut, or the Montlake Bridge on Saturday for the Windermere Cup. You can also catch the Seattle Yacht Club’s Boat Parade — this year’s theme is back to the 80s. Find out more right here.

The Festal program continues at the Seattle Center, and this weekend’s celebration is in honor of Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Learn about a variety of cultures and communities through song, dance, food and more. This is going down on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Armory Food and Event Hall in the Seattle Center.

WA weekend sports events

Plenty of action on the pitch at Lumen Field this weekend. The Seattle Reign take on the Kansas City Current tonight at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Sounders are matching up against St. Louis City SC at 7:30 p.m. and don’t forget the March to the Match before.

Also in sports, the WNBA season is around the corner, and preseason hoops will be at Climate Pledge Sunday at 4 p.m.

Here are a couple of events sent to me by listeners.

Tulip Town in Mount Vernon is going to stay open through the weekend until May 4, giving you one last chance to see the colorful fields of flowers.

At the SeaTac Doubletree Hotel, it’s Washington’s biggest meeting of all things macabre and spooky. It’s time for Crypticon Seattle which runs all weekend long. There will be costume contests, panels, and plenty more. Tickets are available on-site or online.

©2025 Cox Media Group