WA teen brings the heat in national cook-off competition

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Nadia, a talented 15-year-old student at Insight School of Washington in Vancouver, was named the winner of the 2024 K12 National Cook-Off Competition.

She served up some tough competition, beating out more than 300 submissions from students across the country in the initial round with her signature dish: Salmon Serenade and Pea Pizzaz.

Salmon Serenade and Pea Pizzaz (2024 K12 National Cook-Off Competition)

“I chose to make this dish because of all the health benefits. The coconut that is on top of the salmon helps your brain health. The mashed potatoes help keep your heart healthy, the kale supports your immune system and your eye health as well as keep cancer away. The sprouts are an antioxidant, the salmon help with brain health, and the tomatoes reduce inflammation. So, I chose this dish because of its amazing look alongside its great health benefits,” Nadia said in a news release.

Applicants sent their recipes, photos, and an optional video to the judges for decision-making. Only six finalists made their way to Arlington, Virginia, to compete in the national event. It was judged by ‘Chopped’ winner Chef David Ho, celebrity chef Isabel Cross, and Kitchen of Purpose director Daniela Hurtado.

Entries were scored on taste, presentation, creativity, timeliness, and food safety.

“I love cooking and baking for fun and to stay healthy,” said Nadia in a news release. “I want to always be able to provide healthy meals for myself when I graduate and go to college.”

Nadia says she believes in the importance of eating well rather than relying on takeout.

For the final round, each applicant was required to concoct a dish with the following stipulations:

An ingredient that starts with the letter ‘C’

A green ingredient

A protein source

An ingredient from the freezer

At least three spices that aren’t salt or pepper

Nadia cooked a panko-breaded chicken breast with sour cream, pan-roasted garlic mushrooms, lemon olive oil farro, and green beans.

She says she plans to use the $1,000 prize money toward her goal of studying Marine Biology in Hawaii.

The National Cook-Off Competition is the result of a partnership between K12 Enrichment and Kitchen of Purpose, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting low-income people and combating food insecurity.

