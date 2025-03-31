WA sees uptick in opioid-related deaths, while nation sees first overall decline since 2018

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

While most states in the U.S. saw decreases to its year-over-year opioid-related deaths data, four states worsened—including Washington.

Washington went from 34.1 opioid-related deaths per 100,000 residents in a 12-month period ending in June 2023 to 35.7 throughout a 12-month period ending in June 2024. The state had a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.

“Over the past two decades, opioid-related deaths have risen from fewer than 10,000 annually to a peak of 85,387 in the trailing 12 months ending in July 2023,” Addiction-Rep, the research agency that conducted the study, stated in its report. Still, overall, the numbers are down across the country.

Which states fared the best, and which fared the worst

Alaska had a 39% increase in opioid-related deaths year-over-year, followed by Nevada (19.8%), and Oregon (13.4%). North Carolina (-48%), Pennsylvania (-29%), Ohio (-29%), and Virginia (-28%) had the largest decreases in opioid-related deaths.

Addiction-Rep cited the most dramatic surges occurred during the early years of the fentanyl-driven third wave (2013–2017) and again during the COVID-19 pandemic, between 2020 and 2022.

“Illicit fentanyl became the dominant driver of fatal overdoses during this period, infiltrating drug supplies nationwide and significantly increasing the lethality of substance use,” Addiction-Rep wrote.

But, for the first time since 2018, opioid-related deaths declined nationally—this time by 16%. Deaths caused by fentanyl dropped by nearly 20% year-over-year from June 2023 to June 2024, while heroin-related deaths dropped by nearly 80% nationwide.

Addiction-Rep could only pull data and information for 44 states for its report, as the six states not included had incomplete data.

“Opioids—including prescription pain medication, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl—are causing a serious public health and community crisis across the nation,” the Washington State Department of Health stated on their website. “Each day, about two people die of an opioid-related overdose in Washington; thousands more struggle with substance use disorder. Opioid use can cause serious medical, social and financial problems.”





