WA Rep demands action after Republicans block Democrats’ war powers resolution to end Iran conflict

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

House Democrats tried but failed to pass a war powers resolution in an effort to wrestle the U.S. military out of the Middle East.

Several House Democratic lawmakers spoke outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday after their attempt to advance a war powers resolution was denied. Representative Glenn Ivey, a Democrat from Maryland, prepared to seek unanimous consent on the House floor during a pro forma session, but Representative Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey who presided over the session, gaveled out before Representative Ivey could offer the request.

Pro forma sessions are held while the chamber is on recess. The U.S. House of Representatives, currently in the middle of a two-week recess, is not scheduled to return for legislative business until April 14.

Emily Randall, a Democrat from Washington who represents the state’s sixth district, said her phone has been ringing off the hook to end this war.

“We need Speaker Johnson to call us into session, and barring that, I’m calling on my Republican colleagues to show up on their own, to come here and join us and demand action,” Randall said. “It’s not OK that we are out of session while a president is threatening genocide.”

Ceasefire in the Iran war teeters in the face of disagreements

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran failed to agree to a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire was set into place right before the deadline, but hours after the ceasefire was announced — amid disagreement over whether it included a pause in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah — Israel pounded Beirut with airstrikes, resulting in the deadliest day in the country since the war began on Feb. 28.

The vote to pass a war powers resolution used a procedure called unanimous consent, according to The Guardian. Unanimous consent is a shortcut that allows legislation to pass the chamber instantly, without debate or a formal tally, so long as not a single member objects. Any one lawmaker can kill the resolution by simply objecting. In this instance, Chris Smith gaveled out of the brief session without calling on Ivey.

While several Washington, D.C., officials claimed Republicans blocking this resolution was “expected,” Democrats howled at Smith’s decision in protest, according to NBC News, with some shouting “Shame!”

House Democrats stated they will try again next week, when the House of Representatives is back in session.

“A two-week ceasefire is woefully insufficient,” Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leader of the U.S House of Representatives, said. “Accordingly, we have demanded that the House come back into session immediately in order to vote on our resolution to permanently end the war in the Middle East.”

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group