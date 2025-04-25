WA lawmakers voting today on controversial rent bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If you rent an apartment or a home, there could soon be big news for your wallet!

State lawmakers are voting today on the controversial HB1217. This is the bill that would limit annual rent increases and fees.

After months of changes, lawmakers are moving forward with a higher increase than advocates wanted.

The bill shows that annually, rent can increase 7% plus inflation or 10% total, whichever is lower.

It also caps manufactured home increases to 5% and limits annual fees.

Renters tell us they are happy but disappointed in the bill, saying the increase cap headed to a vote is still too high, but it’s better than no cap at all.

Michele Thomas with the WA Low Income Housing Alliance said this has been a long journey.

“The bill has had a lot of ups and downs it’s gone through a lot of steps and now the time to get it done,” Thomas said.

During yesterday’s committee meeting, lawmakers settled on what they are calling a compromise.

Senator Jessica Bateman tells us this is a good plan.

“People struggling to afford their home deserve a bill that responds to their concerns and meets their needs, and this proposal steps up to provide Washingtonians the protections they deserve.”

Thomas said this is not what they were hoping for.

“We have so many tenants across the state saying they cannot sustain another huge rent increase,” she said.

Mollie lives in Seattle, they say rent is a huge financial burden.

“I definitely air on the side of paying less for less nice conditions like we have wood floors that are old we get splinters all the time,” Mollie said.

This year, having to move again due to rent increases.

Saying this bill isn’t what renters wanted, but it’s better than nothing.

“I wish lawmakers cared a little bit more about folks who are renting because if you’re renting you can’t afford to buy a house,” they said.

Today the vote goes to the House and Senate. If it survives both rounds, that final version will head to the Governor’s desk before Sunday’s deadline.

As this bill moves through the voting process, we will keep you updated.

