WA AG joins multi-state coalition supporting transgender student-athletes’ rights

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Washington’s attorney general is backing Minnesota in a fight over transgender student-athletes.

Attorney General Nick Brown officially joined 12 other states in a court brief supporting trans-inclusive sports policies. The coalition is arguing that banning transgender youth from teams that match their gender identity is discriminatory.

“I believe strongly in protecting the rights of all Washington kids — including transgender youth,” Brown said. “Equal access to participation in sports is important to kids’ wellbeing, both emotionally and physically, and barring kids from school athletics because of their gender identity perpetuates the kind of discrimination our state has long sought to abolish.”

The coalition also stated that there is no evidence that transgender girls participating in girls’ contact and competitive skill sports harms cisgender girls, arguing the inclusive culture “creates a more welcoming school and athletic environment for all kids.”

On the flip side, the coalition believes transgender youth are vulnerable to both negative educational outcomes and higher levels of depression due to facing discrimination, threats, harassment, and bullying. Excluding transgender student-athletes from participating in sports that align with their gender identity would increase these risks, according to the coalition.

The states in the coalition — currently comprised of California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington — argued that participation improves mental health and school outcomes for all children.

The case is now before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

