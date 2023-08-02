Voter turnout low so far in King County

RENTON, Wash. — Plenty of votes are still being counted a day after Tuesday’s primary election, but there are some concerns about the number of ballots.

Voter turnout in King County is low so far. The latest numbers show about 22.5% of eligible voters have returned their ballots.

When all the votes are in and counted at King County Elections, the early estimates are that about 35% of voters are expected to have returned their ballots.

Last year, the primary had about a 40% turnout. In 2021, it was 29%, and 54% in 2020, which featured a presidential race.

“Our primary elections during these odd years have our local races and they are critically important. They really impact our day-to-day life, so it’s critical that people take this opportunity to have their voices heard and vote in this election. Because if you want to see your candidate in the general election, you need to vote in this election,” said King County Director of Elections Julie Wise.

The remaining ballots that have yet to be counted are already at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton or are on their way.

The bottom line is that this primary election sets the stage for who will lead our cities and counties in the near future.

More results in Snohomish and Thurston counties will be released at 5 p.m.

In Pierce and King counties, daily results are released at 4 p.m. on weekdays.

