Volunteers work to fix up Seattle veteran’s home

A local Vietnam veteran is living much more comfortably, thanks to some volunteers.

The veteran, who identifies as Mister Joseph, has lived in a northeast Seattle home with his wife for the past 20 years.

However, health issues and finances prevented them from making some necessary repairs.

“Rebuilding Together Seattle,” a non-profit, heard about their challenges and enlisted the help of volunteers to fix up their house.

“This is phase one or one-point two of a project,” Caleb Marshall of Rebuilding Together Seattle said. “We had the city come in and get a new roof and the leaking inside. Today we’re primarily working on the outside, removing a rotted deck and cleaning up pathways.”

The work isn’t just happening around Seattle. Rebuilding Together Seattle and it corporate sponsors also support similar home improvement projects nationwide.





















