Visitors will need reservation at Mount Rainier National Park in summer of 2024

ASHFORD, Wash. — Mount Rainier National Park has announced that visitors will need a reservation to enter through the Nisqually, Stevens Canyon, and Sunrise/White River entrances during peak summer hours.
“In recent years, it’s been too common for visitors to sit in idling cars for a couple of hours at the entrance stations and then make laps through the parking lots hoping for an empty parking space,” said Superintendent Greg Dudgeon. “We are testing a system that will spread visitation out throughout the day and season to reduce crowding.”
Reservations can be made through Recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
Each reservation costs $2 and is for one personal vehicle only. There will be a two-hour reservation window where visitors can enter the park.
Visitors with in-park reservations for lodging or camping will not need an additional reservation and can enter that corridor any time after 1 p.m.
Here is how you can enter the park:
- Enter the Paradise Corridor from either the Nisqually Entrance via State Route 706 or Stevens Canyon Entrance via State Route 123 from May 24 through Sept. 2.
- Enter the Sunrise Corridor at the White River Entrance with State Route 410 from July 3 through Sept. 2.
