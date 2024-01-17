Visitors will need reservation at Mount Rainier National Park in summer of 2024

ASHFORD, Wash. — Mount Rainier National Park has announced that visitors will need a reservation to enter through the Nisqually, Stevens Canyon, and Sunrise/White River entrances during peak summer hours.

“In recent years, it’s been too common for visitors to sit in idling cars for a couple of hours at the entrance stations and then make laps through the parking lots hoping for an empty parking space,” said Superintendent Greg Dudgeon. “We are testing a system that will spread visitation out throughout the day and season to reduce crowding.”

Reservations can be made through Recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.

Each reservation costs $2 and is for one personal vehicle only. There will be a two-hour reservation window where visitors can enter the park.

Visitors with in-park reservations for lodging or camping will not need an additional reservation and can enter that corridor any time after 1 p.m.

Here is how you can enter the park:

Enter the Paradise Corridor from either the Nisqually Entrance via State Route 706 or Stevens Canyon Entrance via State Route 123 from May 24 through Sept. 2.

Enter the Sunrise Corridor at the White River Entrance with State Route 410 from July 3 through Sept. 2.

