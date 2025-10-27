Violent weekend across Puget Sound leaves two dead, several injured

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A violent weekend across the Puget Sound region left one person dead and several others wounded in a string of shootings and stabbings stretching from Mount Vernon to South Seattle.

Detectives in multiple cities are currently piecing together what happened after a deadly mix of gunfire, accidents, and attacks unfolded in just a matter of hours.

One dead after shooting near King County Costco

Deputies responded to a deadly overnight shooting near the Costco warehouse in unincorporated King County. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said they received reports of gunfire near Whitman Avenue N. and N. 202nd Street. Deputies arrived to find a victim lying in the street.

Despite life-saving efforts, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Edmonds Police Department helped secure the area while KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Man critically injured in Columbia City shooting

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured late Saturday night in the Columbia City neighborhood.

Officers responded just after 10:20 p.m. to reports of gunfire in a gas station parking lot in the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. Officers said they found multiple shell casings and bullet damage to a building across the street.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police said a man arrived at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

“Doctors stabilized the victim and upgraded his condition to serious,” SPD Detective Eric Muñoz said. “This is an open and active investigation assigned to the Gun Violence Reduction Unit. No suspects are in custody at this time.”

Accidental shooting reported near Lakeridge Park

Seattle detectives said a man accidentally shot himself while test-firing guns in the woods near Lakeridge Park on Saturday night.

Officers responded around 9:13 p.m. to reports of shots fired near the 10300 block of Waters Avenue S. but initially found no evidence of a shooting.

A short time later, a man arrived at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigators determined he had been with at least one other person when the accidental discharge occurred.

Police impounded the car used to drive the victim to the hospital for further evidence processing.

Man injured in early-morning South Seattle shooting

A 51-year-old man was hospitalized early Sunday after being shot in the leg in South Seattle.

Officers responded at 2:53 a.m. to reports of gunfire and a man screaming near the 3600 block of 34th Avenue S.

They said they found the victim bleeding and applied a tourniquet before Seattle Fire Department medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

No suspects have been identified, and police stated they did not recover a weapon or shell casings at the scene.

Mount Vernon police investigate deadly stabbing

A 43-year-old man has died after being stabbed on Sunday morning near the Skagit River Bridge.

Police responded around 10:20 a.m. to reports of a stabbing along Riverside Drive. Officers said witnesses pointed out a possible suspect, who was arrested at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where police confirmed he was later pronounced dead. The Mount Vernon Police Department said the investigation remains active.

Man stabbed in Seattle’s University District

Police are searching for a suspect after a 57-year-old man was stabbed Sunday evening in the University District.

Officers were called just after 5:00 p.m. to the 4700 block of Brooklyn Avenue N.E., where they found the victim with a stab wound to the back. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect, described as a white male around 40 years old, about 5-foot-10-inches, wearing a red baseball cap, red hoodie with a white logo, dark pants, and white shoes, fled the area before officers arrived.

King County deputies investigating stabbing on Metro bus in downtown Seattle

The King County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Seattle police, is investigating a stabbing that happened on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said a person was stabbed in the arm around 4:30 p.m. near Pike Street and Minor Avenue. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect ran from the scene on foot, and officers are still searching for them.

KCSO is leading the investigation, while Seattle police continue to assist. The motive for the attack has not been determined.

