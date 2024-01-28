Violent Snohomish County crime spree ends with fiery crash into utility pole

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A violent crime spree in Snohomish County ends with one man shot multiple times and a stolen car wrecked and in flames after colliding into a Snohomish Public Utility pole.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says the spree started with an armed carjacking at an apartment complex near Lynnwood.

According to SCSO deputies, the two suspects went to another apartment complex near 168th Street and Larch Way where they robbed a second victim at gunpoint. Deputies say the suspects shot that victim multiple times in the leg.

SCSO deputies were responding to the first call when they spotted the suspect car.

As deputies prepared to chase the suspects, police say that the car crashed into a utility pole and burst into flames around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning. The sound of that crash woke everyone in the area.

“You hear a great big screech noise and then you hear the crash,” said Cherrylee Aler, who lives near the crash site.

She was so close she could see the flames from her bedroom window.

“You could see them directly between that house just shining in the window,” said Aler. “It was just right there by the window you could see them going up high.”

That crash also knocked out the power for Aler and her neighbors until about 10:30 a.m.

