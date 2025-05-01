Video: Tacoma police rescue man from burning car

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma police body camera footage captured the dramatic moments when police rescued a man from a burning car after it crashed into a fence and a power pole Tuesday.

It happened at South I Street and South 96th Street.

The car was engulfed in flames, but a Tacoma police officer quickly pulled the man to safety. Once he was out, officers faced another danger—downed power lines that remained electrified.

Police quickly moved the man away from the wires. No one else was in the car.

Watch the dramatic rescue below.

Officers Celis and Correia responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a pole and fence in the 900 block of South 96th Street.

