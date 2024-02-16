Video shows police chase, arrest of boys, 12 and 13, wanted in North Seattle carjackings

SEATTLE — Police say two armed carjacking suspects, just 12 and 13 years old, led officers on a high-speed chase through North Seattle that was recorded by an officer’s body camera.

It began on Tuesday, when a woman called 911 at around 8:30 p.m. saying armed thieves had stolen her car in the Greenwood neighborhood near Aurora Avenue North and North 85th Street.

She told dispatchers that she had just gotten home when two suspects approached, pointed a gun at her and ordered her to get out of the car. After firing a shot into the air, the pair left in the woman’s Subaru Outback.

About an hour later, officers were called to an attempted carjacking near the 12200 block of Phinney Avenue North in the Bitter Lake neighborhood.

The victim told police when he refused to give the suspects anything, one of them fired a shot into the air. They then took off in what appeared to be the Subaru from the first carjacking.

A short time later, officers spotted the stolen Outback near North 125th and Aurora Avenue North. A chase was authorized, and a King County Sheriff’s Office chopper was summoned to help from above.

Police tried to stop the suspects near North Wallingford Avenue and North 82nd Street, but they sped off on Aurora and eventually hit a barrier near the Harrison Street exit.

The two boys then bailed out of the car, tossing guns as they ran away with officers following.

Both boys were arrested.

Police say they are charged with robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. The 13-year-old is also charged with attempting to elude a police vehicle.

They were booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

See the full body camera video from Seattle Police at this link.

