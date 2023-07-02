Video shows boat sinking offshore at Edmonds Marine Park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A viewer sent us a video of a boat sinking offshore at Edmonds Marine Park.

Edmonds police say they got a call of a beached vessel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

They say the driver requested a tow back to Shilshole Bay after taking on water but sank during the recovery effort.

Nobody was injured and work is underway to move the boat after washing offshore.

This sinking comes as we’re seeing some of the lowest tides of the season throughout the Puget Sound.





