Video released: Pierce County deputies survive shootout, kill murder suspect

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has released video footage from a 2023 shootout that injured two deputies and resulted in the death of a murder suspect.

On December 12, 2023, deputies say they tried to stop a suspected drunk driver who refused to stop, and deputies pursued.

“Unbeknownst to the deputies, the driver was a member of a white supremacist gang,” stated the sheriff’s office. “He was involved in a recent double homicide in another jurisdiction, and he was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, ready to engage law enforcement.”

A shootout between two deputies and the driver began, and both deputies were hit.

The sheriff’s office says that thankfully, one of the deputies was saved by his armored vest, while the second was only grazed by a bullet and not seriously hurt.

The suspect later died from his injuries.

©2026 Cox Media Group