Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting amid investigation

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Independent Force Investigation Team – King County (IFIT-KC) released body-worn camera footage on Thursday of an officer-involved shooting from December 2024, where a man was shot dead during an altercation with Bellevue police.

The man was identified as 67-year-old Daniel H. Kerr of Bellevue, Washington.

IFIT-KC is a multi-agency, independent investigative team comprised of members from thirteen King County Police Departments currently investigating this office-involved shooting (OIS.) As this incident involved the Bellevue Police Department, all Bellevue PD officers and investigators were excluded from this investigation.

The footage was released “in the interest of transparency”, according to ICFIT-KC. The footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting from three body-worn cameras, and identifies the officer who shot Kerr as Officer Woo of the Bellevue Police Department. According to IFIT-KC, Officer Woo has been with the department for approximately three years.

IFIT-KC confirmed the video was reviewed by designated community representatives and Kerr’s next of kin before its public release.

“The video shows officers on scene attempting to de-escalate the situation by using Tasers, but the deployments were ineffective. Kerr, holding a knife in one hand and garden shears in the other, moves toward BPD officers, ignoring their commands. As he charges at an officer with the weapons, Officer Woo fires, hitting Kerr twice. BPD officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Kerr succumbed to his injuries,” detailed the IFIT-KC statement released alongside the footage, “We acknowledge that this incident has deeply impacted Kerr’s family, the involved officers, and the broader community.”

No further details were released, but IFIT-KC reaffirmed that they remain committed to conducting a thorough, independent, and impartial investigation, and they will continue to provide public updates until the investigation is concluded.

