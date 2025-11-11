VIDEO: Pierce County authorities say a pair of excavator thieves are on the loose

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County authorities are looking for a pair of excavator thieves.

On Friday morning, deputies received a report about a stolen excavator and trailer in the Puyallup area. At approximately 7 a.m., officers responded to the scene on the 11100 block of 66th Ave. E.

“Deputies obtained surveillance video showing two suspects arriving in a truck and using bolt cutters to open the fence,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page. “Within minutes, they hooked up the trailer, with the excavator loaded, and drove away.”

You can watch that surveillance video here.

“If you recognize the truck or know who the suspects are, please call in an anonymous tip to our Crime Stoppers line. If your tip leads to their arrest and charges, you could receive up to $1,000,” the post said.

