VIDEO: Man arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $90k from Renton business

Burglary suspects arrested A 36-year-old Kent man is under arrest for commercial burglary and theft totaling nearly $90,000. Detectives say that Jamie Lee Harris and an accomplice burglarized a Renton business at least 13 times and sold the merchandise on social media. Surveillance video shows the suspects carting out equipment and loading it into their truck. Our detectives worked closely with Redmond WA Police detectives to build the case against Harris, as he’s a suspect in multiple crimes in that city. King County Prosecutors have charged Harris for five counts of Burglary 2 in the Redmond cases. Harris is well-known to police, with eight felony and gross misdemeanor convictions for theft, burglary, and escape. The accomplice has been identified as a 39-year-old male with 18 prior felony and gross misdemeanor convictions for assault, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm, escape, theft, and burglary, among others. Detectives have referred charges on both Harris and his accomplice. Case #s 25-535, 25-1385 Posted by Renton Police Department, WA on Thursday, April 3, 2025

