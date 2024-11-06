VIDEO: Kitsap deputy saves man and dog from burning car

A Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputy saved a man and his dog from a burning car.

The incident was captured on body-worn video Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the man was on his way to the vet when the deputy happened to drive past him and saw the flames.

“As soon as I saw your lights, I pulled over and I immediately could smell the smoke,” the man says on the body cam video.

The car’s owner said he recently had some repairs done and smelled some gasoline but had no idea the vehicle he was driving caught fire.

A fire extinguisher failed to stop the flames, so the fire department was called.

By that time the car was a total loss.

No one was hurt.

You can watch the video here:

