VIDEO: K9 Chewbacca tracks man accused of breaking into cars into Redmond woods

REDMOND, Wash. — Car prowlers are no match for K-9 Chewbacca.

The Redmond Police Department released video this week of Chewie chasing down a man accused of breaking into cars at an apartment complex.

On July 27, around 12:45 a.m., someone living at the complex on Leary Way called 911, saying they’d seen four people breaking into cars.

When K-9 Chewie and K-9 Officer Perkins arrived, they saw a man getting out of a car with a screwdriver and running away.

The vehicle showed visible damage to the driver’s side door handle and ignition.

K-9 Chewie chased the man through the complex, across West Lake Sammamish Parkway, and into nearby wooded areas.

Soon after, Chewie alerted his handler that the man was hiding behind a fence.

The department says the man admitted to jumping the fence and matched the witness description.

Officers instructed him to jump back over the fence and lie down. He complied and was arrested.

